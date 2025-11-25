Kim Kardashian’s 'All’s Fair' renewed for second season after brutal backlash

All's Fair, featuring Kim Kardashian in the lead role, has been renewed for a second season, despite receive extreme backlash.
Even though the legal series earned 3% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it became the biggest Hulu Original scripted series premiere in three years.
As per the streaming giant, the show garnered 3.2 million views globally in its first three days of streaming.
On Monday, November 24, Hulu announced Ryan Murphy‘s show as “the biggest Hulu original scripted series premiere in 3 years.”
All's Fair secured No. 1 on the Hulu Top 15 Today list “and has maintained a spot every day since” its debut. The hit legal drama has also “dominated social conversation with more than 10 billion impressions to date”
Kim stars alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close in the show.
The official synopsis for All's Fair read, "Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances - both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don't just play the game - they change it.”
The two-part finale of the series is set to release on December 9.