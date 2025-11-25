Tara Reid sparks alarm after being seen on stretcher before hospital dash

Tara Reid sparked alarm in Chicago after she was photographed on a stretcher and taken to a hospital, police said.
TMZ obtained video, filmed by a passerby showing the 50-year-old American Pie alum being assisted by medics from the hotel lobby into an ambulance on Sunday morning, November 23.
According to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Rosemont Public Safety confirmed that officers received a 12:39 a.m. medical call from the DoubleTree near Chicago for "a sick person" and that the "patient was transported to the hospital."
Several people were seen assisting a disoriented Reid into a wheelchair in the hotel lobby, with tension briefly flaring between a man supporting her and another holding the chair.
“We’re going to take you to your room, okay?” a uniformed staffer told her as she appeared confused and slurred her words.
The onlooker who captured the video also shared that Reid could be heard saying, “You don't know who I am. I am famous. I'm an actress.”
"Tara Reid has filed a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with," Reid's rep shared in a statement.
They added, "She is cooperating fully with the investigation. Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time. She also urges everyone to be careful, watch your drinks and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone. She will not be making further comments at this stage."
In March, Reid made a rare red carpet appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of the Indonesian horror film Pabrik Gula.
She has several projects in the pipeline, including The Dreamer Cinderella, and was last seen onscreen in the 2023 vampire thriller Bloodthirst.