Ariana Grande teases ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour plans after painful experience

  By Hafsa Noor
Ariana Grande has opened up about her future tour plans for Eternal Sunshine album after previous “traumatic” experiences.

The 7 Rings hitmaker announced that she will embark on a world tour next year for her latest album.

During a chat with Nicole Kidman for Interview Magazine, she said, “We’re doing a small amount compared to what I used to do back in the day. I think it’s 45 shows. It’s not that small, but it’s at least half of what I used to do.”

Ariana added, “I’ve just been taking baby steps towards healing my relationship to music and touring, and I think my time with Glinda and with acting really helped me build the strength to be able to do that. I think it just held some traumas for me before, and I feel those dissipating, and that is such an extraordinarily beautiful thing.”

The Wicked star said she felt really grateful and excited about it in a way that felt different to her, adding that she had been healing her relationship with music and touring over the past couple of years.

“With Eternal Sunshine, that felt like a very different experience for me," she continued, "I think the time away from it helped me reclaim certain pieces of it and put certain feelings that maybe belonged to my relationship to fame, or the [negative] things that come with being an artist.”

Ariana, who is currently enjoying the success of Wicked: For Good, has not revealed the exact dates for her upcoming tour.

