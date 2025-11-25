Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson brings star power to new standalone 'Exorcist' film

Scarlett Johansson is set to take center stage in the next chapter of The Exorcist franchise.

As per Deadline, the Black Widow star is set to lead an entirely new story within The Exorcist universe — one that stands apart from the 2023 film The Exorcist: Believer, which featured Leslie Odom Jr., marking a fresh creative direction for the franchise.

Acclaimed horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan will helm the new film, set to shoot in New York City.

The 1973 original Exorcist followed Ellen Burstyn’s Chris MacNeil as she sought two priests to save her possessed daughter, played by Linda Blair.

The film became a worldwide phenomenon, earning $441 million and winning two Oscars.

The new reboot comes from horror powerhouses Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek — the company behind four previous Exorcist films — and Universal.

Flanagan has additionally finished bringing another iconic horror story back to life, completing Amazon MGM Studios’ new TV adaptation of Stephen King’s debut, Carrie.

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this ‘Exorcist’ film,” Flanagan said in a statement.

Flanagan is set to write and direct the film under his Red Room Pictures label, with Alexandra Magistro, David Robinson, Jason Blum and Ryan Turek among the producing team.

Universal World had previously teamed up with Johansson, who recently toplined Jurassic World Rebirth for the studio.

The film earned over $850 million at the global box office, becoming one of the year’s highest-grossing movies.

