Benny Blanco makes emotional plea to Selena Gomez after Justin's shock move

Selena Gomez's husband Benny Blanco has broken his silence after Justin Bieber's latest video - which shocked the internet.
Just a day after a video of Selena's ex-boyfriend singing an unreleased song - which his fans think was about the Single Soon singer, Benny made a heartfelt request.
In the now-viral song, Justin revealed about "being stuck in a relationship that is not you."
The Sorry crooner did not stop there as in other fan made videos he could be heard whispering Selena's name and sobbing.
Despite Justin's shocking move, Selena appeared unfazed as she posted a carousel of her exciting new photos just a day after.
The Only Murders in the Building actress shared a slew of photos from what appeared to be a tour with her close friends.
Underneath her new post, the music producer made a heartfelt request noting, "come home"
Benny Blanco's lovely gesture for Selena was liked by more that 7 thousand people.
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated for almost 8 years from 2010 to 2018.
Selena got married to Benny this year after dating him for almost a year, while Justin has been married to Hailey Bieber since 2018.
The couple also share a son, Jack Blues Bieber.