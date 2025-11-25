Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo celebrate new record after sparking dating buzz

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have teamed up for huge celebration after Wicked: For Good release.
Just two days after the release of their film, Ariana who portrayed Glinda, and Cynthia, who mesmerised the audience with her performance as Elphaba, turned to their respective Instagram accounts to celebrate the success of Wicked: For Good.
The film adaptation of the famous Broadway musical has ranked no.1 worldwide, per the video shared by Ariana from Wicked's official account.
Expressing her delight on Wicked: For Good's historic success, Ariana shared a carousel of photos from the film's set with a heartfelt note.
The 7 Rings songstress wrote, "thank you for making @wickedmovie for good the number 1 movie in the world"
She continued, "there simply aren’t enough words to express my gratitution… for you all, for your love, for my Ozian family, and for this work that will be a part of us all, forever."
"I love you always. oh what a celebration we’ll have today!, Ariana added.
Meanwhile, her costar, Cynthia following Ariana's lead shared a delightful post on Instagaram, featuring their photos from the set of Wicked, with a sweet caption.
"The #1 movie in the world, and the #1 team in the world," Cynthia wrote.
"Thank you to everyone who played a role, big or small, pictured or not, in making #WickedForGood the film you see today. Team Green forever. Team Wicked forever," they added.
These celebratory posts from both Cynthia and Ariana came amid rumours that the duo are probably dating.
The dating rumours were first sparked during the promotional press tour of Wicked: For Good, where Cynthia was on multiple occasions was observed being physically very warm towards Ariana.
Speculations were fuelled further after a video of Cynthia went viral - in which the Luther actress was seen kissing and affectionately rubbing Ariana's arm, after their producer, Mark Platt briefly touched it.
This instance alongside others from the movie's premieres where the duo were seen always holding hands sparked a frenzy on the internet, with many fans believing that they are together in more than a friend capacity.