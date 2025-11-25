Cher to share dramatic life story in potential Netflix series

Cher is reportedly in discussions to star in a Netflix tell-all series chronicling her dramatic life and career, including revelations about her controversial age-gap romance.
The Believer singer is in advanced talks with Netflix for a seven-episode tell-all series, Sharing Her Story, set to air in 2026 alongside the second part of her delayed memoir.
According to The Sun, a source said, “Cher has been in talks with Netflix for months and, finally, the deal is as good as done.”
The tipster revealed, “They have agreed to a seven-part series which will delve into the highs and lows of her life.”
They went on to share, “It’s said to be worth £13million and the project is tentatively called Sharing Her Story — with the pun fully intended.”
Last November, Cher released the first part of her memoir with HarperCollins, detailing her challenging upbringing and abusive marriage to Sonny Bono of Sonny & Cher.
Previously, it was also revealed that Cher was in talks to play the hallowed Legends slot at Glastonbury but sadly, nothing came of it.
With both the Netflix series and the second part of her memoir slated for late 2026, Cher could also make a highly anticipated return to Worthy Farm in 2027.