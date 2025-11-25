Entertainment

Cher to share dramatic life story in potential Netflix series

The 'Believer' singer is in advanced talks with Netflix for a seven-episode tell-all series

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Cher to share dramatic life story in potential Netflix series
Cher to share dramatic life story in potential Netflix series

Cher is reportedly in discussions to star in a Netflix tell-all series chronicling her dramatic life and career, including revelations about her controversial age-gap romance.

The Believer singer is in advanced talks with Netflix for a seven-episode tell-all series, Sharing Her Story, set to air in 2026 alongside the second part of her delayed memoir.

According to The Sun, a source said, “Cher has been in talks with Netflix for months and, finally, the deal is as good as done.”

The tipster revealed, “They have agreed to a seven-part series which will delve into the highs and lows of her life.”

They went on to share, “It’s said to be worth £13million and the project is tentatively called Sharing Her Story — with the pun fully intended.”

Last November, Cher released the first part of her memoir with HarperCollins, detailing her challenging upbringing and abusive marriage to Sonny Bono of Sonny & Cher.

Previously, it was also revealed that Cher was in talks to play the hallowed Legends slot at Glastonbury but sadly, nothing came of it.

With both the Netflix series and the second part of her memoir slated for late 2026, Cher could also make a highly anticipated return to Worthy Farm in 2027.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian’s 'All’s Fair' renewed for second season after brutal backlash

Kim Kardashian’s 'All’s Fair' renewed for second season after brutal backlash
Kim Kardashian starrer legal drama, 'All's Fair', is set to renew for a second season

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo celebrate new record after sparking dating buzz

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo celebrate new record after sparking dating buzz
Ariana Grande joins 'Wicked' costar Cynthia Erivo to celebrate huge milestone amid dating rumours

D4vd’s case update: LAPD Captain dispels myths about Celeste Rivas' death

D4vd’s case update: LAPD Captain dispels myths about Celeste Rivas' death
Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found dead in musician D4vd’s Tesla in September

Nicole Kidman makes jaw-dropping ‘love’ confession amid Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman makes jaw-dropping ‘love’ confession amid Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage in September, 2025

Ariana Grande teases ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour plans after painful experience

Ariana Grande teases ‘Eternal Sunshine’ tour plans after painful experience
Ariana Grande breaks silence on 'traumatic' relationships and 'healing' journey amid tour plans

Tara Reid sparks alarm after being seen on stretcher before hospital dash

Tara Reid sparks alarm after being seen on stretcher before hospital dash
The 'American Pie' alum was being assisted by medics from the hotel lobby

Ariana Grande makes rare confession on past traumas, overcoming music fears

Ariana Grande makes rare confession on past traumas, overcoming music fears
‘Wicked’ star Ariana Grande speaks out on her past challenges during new interview with Nicole Kidman

Zach Bryan unveils With Heaven On Tour 2026: Dates, stops & presale deets inside

Zach Bryan unveils With Heaven On Tour 2026: Dates, stops & presale deets inside
The ‘Pink Skies’ singer sparks buzz with surprise announcement about his 2026 tour, With Heaven On

Jimmy Cliff, reggae pioneer and ‘Rebel in Me’ hitmaker, dies at 81

Jimmy Cliff, reggae pioneer and ‘Rebel in Me’ hitmaker, dies at 81
Legendary reggae musician and ‘Many Rivers to Cross’ crooner Jimmy Cliff breathes his last at age 81

‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint follows Daniel Radcliffe’s lead to make major impact

‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint follows Daniel Radcliffe’s lead to make major impact
Rupert Grint follows in his ‘Harry Potter’ costar Daniel Radcliffe’s footsteps with a heartfelt move

Top music artists of 2025: Rising stars who had massive breakthroughs

Top music artists of 2025: Rising stars who had massive breakthroughs
From Ty Myers to Gigi Perez, here are some musical geniuses to look forward to in 2026

'Stranger Things 5': Huge mysteries fans desperately await to be solved

'Stranger Things 5': Huge mysteries fans desperately await to be solved
'Stranger Things' season 5 Volume 1 is set to premiere on November 26, 2025