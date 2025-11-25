Entertainment

D4vd’s case update: LAPD Captain dispels myths about Celeste Rivas' death

Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found dead in musician D4vd’s Tesla in September

  • By Javeria Ahmed
LAPD Captain revealed exclusive details about the chilling scene when Celeste Rivas Hernandez was discovered dead in the trunk of musician D4vd’s impounded Tesla.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, was found dead in musician D4vd’s Tesla in September.

LAPD Captain Scot Williams told PEOPLE the teen was neither frozen nor decapitated, debunking earlier media reports.

“Celeste's body was not frozen,” Williams ssid.

He added, “She was not decapitated. The whole frozen thing doesn't even make sense. Her body was in the car for weeks."

Williams continued, "Even if she had been frozen solid when she was put in the car (which there is NO evidence to suggest she was), five or more weeks in the trunk of a car in sweltering heat in the middle of summer would not have resulted in a partially frozen body being discovered on September 8th.”

Her body was discovered in the impounded Tesla in Hollywood Hills on September 8, a day after her 15th birthday, while musician D4vd (real name David Anthony Burke) was touring.

A police source confirmed to the outlet last week that D4vd has been identified as a suspect in her death.

A police source says d4vd has allegedly "not been cooperative" in the investigation, though no charges have been filed.

