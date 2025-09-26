King Charles criticised over Prince Andrew role after Fergie’s scandal

King Charles is facing criticism over his decision to involve Prince Andrew in royal matters after Sarah Ferguson email scandal.
As per GB News, the British Monarch continues to struggle with how to handle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson as their ties to Jeffrey Epstein face renewed scrutiny.
King Charles particularly faced the challenge after the resurfaced 2011 emails showed Fergie apologizing to the sex offender and calling him her “supreme friend.”
The fresh revelations have fueled speculation that King Charles could further sideline the Yorks, including possibly stripping Prince Andrew of his Order of the Garter membership.
According to veteran royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, he warned that the revocation of such a beloved title could “risk bringing the Royal Family into disrepute.”
The royal expert claimed that the consequence of the move would naturally bring further attention to Andrew’s status within the Firm.
Completely removing Prince Andrew would mark a historic step for King Charles, but Fitzwilliams warned the move may not be worth the muted public response
“It would be up to Parliament to remove that, but the point is the Royal Family do not want a debate (on Andrew) in Parliament,” he stressed.
Fitzwilliams suggested, “If you withdraw Andrew and Fergie from everything you can't influence them.”
Notably, Prince Andrew has been stepped down from royal affairs for the last six years due to his connection with Epstein, which was came into spotlight in his disastrous Newsnight interview in November 2019.