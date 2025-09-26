Home / Royal

King Charles criticised over Prince Andrew role after Fergie’s scandal

The British Monarch continues to struggle with how to handle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson after new sacandal

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
King Charles criticised over Prince Andrew role after Fergie’s scandal
King Charles criticised over Prince Andrew role after Fergie’s scandal

King Charles is facing criticism over his decision to involve Prince Andrew in royal matters after Sarah Ferguson email scandal.

As per GB News, the British Monarch continues to struggle with how to handle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson as their ties to Jeffrey Epstein face renewed scrutiny.

King Charles particularly faced the challenge after the resurfaced 2011 emails showed Fergie apologizing to the sex offender and calling him her “supreme friend.”

The fresh revelations have fueled speculation that King Charles could further sideline the Yorks, including possibly stripping Prince Andrew of his Order of the Garter membership.

According to veteran royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, he warned that the revocation of such a beloved title could “risk bringing the Royal Family into disrepute.”

The royal expert claimed that the consequence of the move would naturally bring further attention to Andrew’s status within the Firm.

Completely removing Prince Andrew would mark a historic step for King Charles, but Fitzwilliams warned the move may not be worth the muted public response

“It would be up to Parliament to remove that, but the point is the Royal Family do not want a debate (on Andrew) in Parliament,” he stressed.

Fitzwilliams suggested, “If you withdraw Andrew and Fergie from everything you can't influence them.”

Notably, Prince Andrew has been stepped down from royal affairs for the last six years due to his connection with Epstein, which was came into spotlight in his disastrous Newsnight interview in November 2019.

You Might Like:

Princess Kate poised for American project after Melania Trump bond

Princess Kate poised for American project after Melania Trump bond
The Princess of Wales and the FLOTUS bond garnered attention during the two-day State Visit of Donald Trump

King Charles defies Prince William with 'naïve' strategy for Sarah, Andrew

King Charles defies Prince William with 'naïve' strategy for Sarah, Andrew
King Charles' 'reckless' move for Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew makes him look 'naive'

Kate Middleton ‘overshadows’ Camilla with her ‘Queenly’ presence at key event

Kate Middleton ‘overshadows’ Camilla with her ‘Queenly’ presence at key event
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton sparks Queen Camilla's insecurities with power move

Queen Mary makes public outing amid King Frederik renewed scandal

Queen Mary makes public outing amid King Frederik renewed scandal
The Queen of Denmark attended a research evening at the National Museum of Denmark

Prince Harry makes final decision on UK return, role in Royal Family

Prince Harry makes final decision on UK return, role in Royal Family
The Duke of Sussex is currently residing in the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children

King Charles to 'forgive' Sarah Ferguson despite growing calls for Royal ban

King Charles to 'forgive' Sarah Ferguson despite growing calls for Royal ban
Royal Family will 'move on' from Sarah Ferguson's Epstein email controversy despite amid backlash

Was Crown Prince Haakon scene cut from Princess Märtha Louise's bombshell doc?

Was Crown Prince Haakon scene cut from Princess Märtha Louise's bombshell doc?
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway is in the spotlight due to her Netflix documentary about her romance with a Hollywood shaman

Prince Andrew accuser's family hails charities' move against Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew accuser's family hails charities' move against Sarah Ferguson
Prince Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor

Princess Anne shares sweet confession about grandchildren in key outing

Princess Anne shares sweet confession about grandchildren in key outing
The Princess Royal visited the Naval Children's Charity in Portsmouth for the first time since becoming its patron in March

Meghan Markle used as Netflix’s bait to secure explosive new documentary

Meghan Markle used as Netflix’s bait to secure explosive new documentary
Netflix boss cleverly uses Meghan Markle to secure Prince Harry’s bombshell new documentary

Senior member steps in as Royal Family faces major scandal

Senior member steps in as Royal Family faces major scandal
The Royal Family has been hit with major trouble as past controversy resurfaces

Meghan Markle savors ‘sweetest moments’ after Harry gives her sigh of relief

Meghan Markle savors ‘sweetest moments’ after Harry gives her sigh of relief
Prince Harry delights Meghan Markle by releasing a major statement about his UK return plans