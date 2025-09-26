Home / Royal

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on ‘scandal’ as mom Sarah faces scrutiny

Sarah Ferguson has been facing intense media scrutiny since her old email to Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Princess Eugenie breaks silence on ‘scandal’ as mom Sarah faces scrutiny
Princess Eugenie breaks silence on ‘scandal’ as mom Sarah faces scrutiny

Princess Eugenie has shone light on a major scandal amid Sarah Ferguson’s embarrassing controversy.

Amid her mother’s ongoing media scrutiny over an old email to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew has decided to keep her focus on her own projects and personal endeavours.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday, September 25, Eugenie shared a carousel of photos from her exciting new project that focuses on exposing a major “underreported” human rights scandal.

“The Anti-Slavery Collective have been working on a project showing the connection between fake fashion & forced labour,” she penned in the caption.

Revealing about the scandal, Eugenie continued, “I was very proud to host an event to coincide with UNGA and NYC Climate Week to launch this exciting new project, and shine a light on this underreported human rights scandal.”

King Charles’s niece concluded her statement, writing, “The Anti-Slavery Collective launched a new short film and hosted a roundtable for fashion insiders, re-seller platforms, designers, brands, behavioural scientists, fashion press, and illicit trade experts. This is only the beginning and I can’t wait to see this project unfold!”

Notably, Sarah Ferguson came under intense media scrutiny after a resurfaced email exposed her ties to the late sex convict Jeffrey Epstein.

In the email, the Duchess of York regarded the sex trafficker as her “supreme friend.”

You Might Like:

King Charles criticised over Prince Andrew role after Fergie’s scandal

King Charles criticised over Prince Andrew role after Fergie’s scandal
The British Monarch continues to struggle with how to handle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson after new sacandal

Princess Kate poised for American project after Melania Trump bond

Princess Kate poised for American project after Melania Trump bond
The Princess of Wales and the FLOTUS bond garnered attention during the two-day State Visit of Donald Trump

King Charles defies Prince William with 'naïve' strategy for Sarah, Andrew

King Charles defies Prince William with 'naïve' strategy for Sarah, Andrew
King Charles' 'reckless' move for Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew makes him look 'naive'

Kate Middleton ‘overshadows’ Camilla with her ‘Queenly’ presence at key event

Kate Middleton ‘overshadows’ Camilla with her ‘Queenly’ presence at key event
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton sparks Queen Camilla's insecurities with power move

Queen Mary makes public outing amid King Frederik renewed scandal

Queen Mary makes public outing amid King Frederik renewed scandal
The Queen of Denmark attended a research evening at the National Museum of Denmark

Prince Harry makes final decision on UK return, role in Royal Family

Prince Harry makes final decision on UK return, role in Royal Family
The Duke of Sussex is currently residing in the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children

King Charles to 'forgive' Sarah Ferguson despite growing calls for Royal ban

King Charles to 'forgive' Sarah Ferguson despite growing calls for Royal ban
Royal Family will 'move on' from Sarah Ferguson's Epstein email controversy despite amid backlash

Was Crown Prince Haakon scene cut from Princess Märtha Louise's bombshell doc?

Was Crown Prince Haakon scene cut from Princess Märtha Louise's bombshell doc?
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway is in the spotlight due to her Netflix documentary about her romance with a Hollywood shaman

Prince Andrew accuser's family hails charities' move against Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew accuser's family hails charities' move against Sarah Ferguson
Prince Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor

Princess Anne shares sweet confession about grandchildren in key outing

Princess Anne shares sweet confession about grandchildren in key outing
The Princess Royal visited the Naval Children's Charity in Portsmouth for the first time since becoming its patron in March

Meghan Markle used as Netflix’s bait to secure explosive new documentary

Meghan Markle used as Netflix’s bait to secure explosive new documentary
Netflix boss cleverly uses Meghan Markle to secure Prince Harry’s bombshell new documentary

Senior member steps in as Royal Family faces major scandal

Senior member steps in as Royal Family faces major scandal
The Royal Family has been hit with major trouble as past controversy resurfaces