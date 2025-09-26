Princess Eugenie breaks silence on ‘scandal’ as mom Sarah faces scrutiny

Princess Eugenie has shone light on a major scandal amid Sarah Ferguson’s embarrassing controversy.
Amid her mother’s ongoing media scrutiny over an old email to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew has decided to keep her focus on her own projects and personal endeavours.
Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday, September 25, Eugenie shared a carousel of photos from her exciting new project that focuses on exposing a major “underreported” human rights scandal.
“The Anti-Slavery Collective have been working on a project showing the connection between fake fashion & forced labour,” she penned in the caption.
Revealing about the scandal, Eugenie continued, “I was very proud to host an event to coincide with UNGA and NYC Climate Week to launch this exciting new project, and shine a light on this underreported human rights scandal.”
King Charles’s niece concluded her statement, writing, “The Anti-Slavery Collective launched a new short film and hosted a roundtable for fashion insiders, re-seller platforms, designers, brands, behavioural scientists, fashion press, and illicit trade experts. This is only the beginning and I can’t wait to see this project unfold!”
Notably, Sarah Ferguson came under intense media scrutiny after a resurfaced email exposed her ties to the late sex convict Jeffrey Epstein.
In the email, the Duchess of York regarded the sex trafficker as her “supreme friend.”