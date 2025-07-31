Prince Albert carries out special royal duty in solo outing

Home / Royal

Prince Albert has carried out an important royal duty during his outing without wife Princess Charlene.

On Wednesday, July 30, the Prince of Monaco inaugurated Monaco and the Napoleons. Intertwined Destinies exhibition at the Grimaldi Forum.

He was welcomed by the son of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco and Daniel Ducruet, Louis Ducruet, at the event.

The Royal Family posted exclusive pictures on Instagram from Albert’s key royal engagement.

“This unique exhibition explores more than a century of political, cultural, and familial relationships between the Grimaldis and the Napoleonic dynasty. A fascinating and immersive dive into Monegasque and imperial history, bringing together more than 200 exceptional pieces,” the caption read.

It continued, “A third of which have never been shown to the public: Josephine’s jewelry, historical uniforms, personal objects, works of art, and rare documents. This captivating story illustrates the intersecting influences that accompanied Monaco’s evolution on the international stage.”

One art piece featured an encounter between Napoleon I and Prince Honoré V on the beaches of Golfe Juan in 1815. Another piece showed close bond between the late Prince, Albert I, and Empress Eugenie.

To note, the art exhibition will be open at the Grimaldi Forum till August 31, 2025.

