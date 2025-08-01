Home / Royal

Princess Diana's Lady Eliza Spencer says 'Yes' in dreamy Greece setting

Charles Spencer’s daughter shared that she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Channing Millerd

Princess Diana’s niece, Lady Eliza Spencer, has announced her engagement following a romantic proposal in Greece.

On July 31, Charles Spencer’s daughter took to her Instagram to share that she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Channing Millerd.

In a shared post, she dropped the three scenic photos featuring Millerd popped the question in Santorini, Greece, against the scenic backdrop of the water with a romantic table set up surrounded by flowers and candles.

The first photo showed Eliza, 33, beaming as she rested her hand on Millerd's neck, revealing her engagement ring.

Another photo showcased Millerd on one knee, proposing Eliza, sporting a red dress and flip-flops, kneeling beside him with a hand covering her smiling mouth.


"Forever and Ever," Lady Eliza captioned the post, along with a red heart emoji.

Millerd also posted the photos on his Instagram Stories, sharing with an instrumental version of Stand By Me.

Eliza’s twin sister, Lady Amelia, was the first to congratulate the pair, leaving a message moments after the post appeared.

"The best news everrrrrrrr," Amelia, also 33, said.

In a second comment, she added, "I couldn’t be happier for you both! The BEST NEWS IN THE WORLD. I love you both with all my heart! The perfect couple and dream engagement."

Notably, the twins and their partners made multiple appearances together at public events, including Royal Ascot.

