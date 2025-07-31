Buckingham Palace issues delightful update amid Charles, Harry’s peace talks

Amid King Charles and Prince Harry’s talks to reconcile, Buckingham Palace delighted fans with a sweet update.
In a new post shared on the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family on Thursday, July 31, the Palace released a carousel of photographs from Duchess Sophie’s latest royal duty.
They updated in the delightful post that the Duchess of Edinburgh celebrated the milestone 25th anniversary of the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers as their Colonel-in-Chief.
To mark the special occasion, Sophie visited two of the REME Battalions at their headquarters in Tidworth, Wiltshire, where she inspected and addressed the personnel and took part in a celebratory parade.
In its delightful statement, Buckingham Palace stated, “The Duchess of Edinburgh, as Colonel-in-Chief of The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, has visited two of their Battalions at their headquarters in Tidworth, Wiltshire.”
The statement continued, “Celebrating their 25th anniversary, The Duchess inspected personnel from 4 Armoured Close Support Battalion REME and addressed the parade.”
“On the Salisbury Plain Training Area, Her Royal Highness also learnt from 6 Armoured Close Support Battalion REME about the work they do to maintain and repair the Army’s armoured vehicles and equipment,” the Palace added.
This update comes amid King Charles and Prince Harry’s ongoing peace talks to mend the rift between the Royal Family and the Sussexes, which began after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties and relocated to the United States.