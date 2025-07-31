King Charles gives competition to Meghan Markle with new move

Meghan Markle and King Charles are stepping into the spotlight with rival products launched as each unveiled their new ventures.
The British Monarch gave a tough competition to his daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex after announcing a headline-making product drop shortly after Meghan revealed the upcoming second wave of her rosé wine.
King Charles is set to introduce a collection of dog coats that take inspiration from his personal wardrobe.
The line was introduced at the Norfolk residence’s gift shop, offering specially made dog apparel ranging from £39.99 to £49.99.
It is manufactured with the estate's special Royal Tweed fabric and showcases traditional craftsmanship.
The 76-year-old sovereign, renowned for his decades-long preference for tweed attire, has expanded his estate's merchandise to include these bespoke items for four-legged companions.
His range consists of the latest addition to the royal estate's retail offerings, with each piece individually specially made in the United Kingdom.
As it is designed for function and style, the pieces are water-resistant and trimmed with brown leather collars and matching belts.
The shop signage stated that the designs are inspired from "Sandringham's loyal and trusted doggy visitors to the Royal parkland".
Notably, the royal launch comes just as Meghan delighted the fans with the return of her Napa Valley Rosé.
Meghan’s wine first launch saw mixed results as it sold out in hours and a month later, she announced it will return to her website next week.