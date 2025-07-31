Home / Royal

Zara Tindall earns major honor as Kate, Beatrice absent from key rankings

Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice missed the spotlight as Zara Tindall garners praise for iconic choice


Zara Tindall has been awarded a prestigious style honor, earning praise for her fashion-forward choices, while royal fashion staples Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice were noticeably absent from the spotlight.

According to the society bible, it unveiled its annual top 10 today, drawing inspiration from iconic celebrity glamour "nepo babies.”

The list placed Princess Andre in second and gave top spot to half-sisters Lady Lola Bute and Jazzy de Lisser in joint first.

However, Princess Kate was noticeably absent from the list as she previously topped the ranking in 2022

The daughter of Princess Anne earned praise for her refined fashion sense, securing seventh place alongside Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, who ranked fifth.

Tatler wrote of Zara: "Riding with polish and dressing with panache, Princess Anne’s daughter is a vision on and off the horse.”

The publication added, "Her recent wardrobe hits have been nothing short of spectacular, from the perfect Rebecca Vallance tea dresses at Ascot to the tailored Fairfax & Favor pieces at Badminton."

Zara’s position at a list was seemingly confirmed after her Royal Ascot appearance with her husband Mike in June as the couple attended all five days of the Berkshire racing festival.

She made a striking appearance in a romantic blue lace dress by Rebecca Vallance along with a floral number from Anna Mason, and a striking monochrome look by Laura Green.

Notably, Princess Beatrice also topped the list last year, 13 years after her meme-worthy Philip Treacy hat at the 2011 royal wedding.

