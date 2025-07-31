Prince William releases sombre statement as he marks significant occasion

Prince William is observing a major occasion with a sombre message.
As the world celebrates the 2025 World Ranger Day, the Prince of Wales marked the occasion by remembering those who lost their lives protecting the wildlife and wild places.
On Instagram, William and the Royal Foundation’s wildlife organisation, United for Wildlife, shared a joint post with the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official handle on Thursday, July 30, to celebrate the World Ranger Day.
In the post, they released the father of two’s poignant statement, along with sharing a long list recognising the deaths of the rangers who lost their lives in the Line of Duty.
“1,400 rangers have died in the last 10 years. That's about two a week. They're unseen and unheard of,” penned the future King in his sombre message.
He continued, “So many of these cases get forgotten about, they don't get reported, people don't see them. We all care about our natural world, but we sometimes lose that connection with actually what it's like living and working in that space.”
“This is now one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet and really it shouldn't be,” William concluded.
Prince William has been an active advocate for supporting rangers and protecting wildlife, and often promote the cause with major initiatives.