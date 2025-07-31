King Charles' guards pay rocking tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

King Charles' Guards broke from tradition to honor rock legend Ozzy Osbourne with a bold rendition.
A fan shared video on Tik Tok showed the Band of the Coldstream Guards performing the Black Sabbath song Paranoid during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.
The guards paid a tribute to the late Black Sabbath rocker on the day of his funeral procession in Birmingham, England, on July 30.
Soon after a video was shared, a fan commented, "This is awesome. Proudest I've felt of this country for about 15 years.”
"This is Britishness at its best," another said, adding, "RIP Ozzy."
Notably, in a Changing of the Guard, a royal ceremony, in which active-duty soldiers who have been on patrol exchange places with the next rotation, with the "Old Guard" and "New Guard" swapping spots to the tune of music by a military band.
Following King Charles; accession to the throne upon Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022, the Crazy Train singer showed support to the new sovereign.
"He’s a very, very nice man. He’s always treated me with the utmost respect,” Osbourne told The New York Post.
He added, "In fact, when I had my bike accident [in 2003], he sent me a bottle of scotch… I wish him all the best."
Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, July 22, five years after he announced that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003.