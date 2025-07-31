Home / Royal

King Charles' guards pay rocking tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

The British Monarch guards paid a tribute to the late Black Sabbath rocker on the day of his funeral procession


King Charles' Guards broke from tradition to honor rock legend Ozzy Osbourne with a bold rendition.

A fan shared video on Tik Tok showed the Band of the Coldstream Guards performing the Black Sabbath song Paranoid during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The guards paid a tribute to the late Black Sabbath rocker on the day of his funeral procession in Birmingham, England, on July 30.

Soon after a video was shared, a fan commented, "This is awesome. Proudest I've felt of this country for about 15 years.”

"This is Britishness at its best," another said, adding, "RIP Ozzy."

Notably, in a Changing of the Guard, a royal ceremony, in which active-duty soldiers who have been on patrol exchange places with the next rotation, with the "Old Guard" and "New Guard" swapping spots to the tune of music by a military band.

Following King Charles; accession to the throne upon Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022, the Crazy Train singer showed support to the new sovereign.

"He’s a very, very nice man. He’s always treated me with the utmost respect,” Osbourne told The New York Post.

He added, "In fact, when I had my bike accident [in 2003], he sent me a bottle of scotch… I wish him all the best."

Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, July 22, five years after he announced that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2003. 

Read more :

Royal

Prince Albert carries out special royal duty in solo outing

Prince Albert carries out special royal duty in solo outing
Prince Albert inaugurates, Monaco and the Napoleons: Intertwined Destinies, exhibition at Grimaldi Forum

Prince William speaks of ‘courage and sacrifice’ after Meghan’s new move

Prince William speaks of ‘courage and sacrifice’ after Meghan’s new move
The Prince of Wales released a powerful message hours after the Duchess of Sussex' exciting announcement

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix exit to hit Archewell hard

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix exit to hit Archewell hard
Prince Harry and Meghan signed a lucrative five-year with Netflix in 2020 which is set to end in September

King Charles sparks Meghan's biggest fear with shocking Queen Elizabeth move

King Charles sparks Meghan's biggest fear with shocking Queen Elizabeth move
Meghan Markle fears King Charles may ruin her marriage with Prince Harry with Queen Elizabeth's tactic

Prince William secures huge partnership after UK return

Prince William secures huge partnership after UK return
Prince William takes major step to fight homelessness in London after attending Euro 2025

Prince Harry faces off with Prince William over new family role

Prince Harry faces off with Prince William over new family role
The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales have reportedly not been on talking terms for some time

King Charles launches luxury line of tweed jackets with surprising twist

King Charles launches luxury line of tweed jackets with surprising twist
The 76-year-old monarch has been sporting tweed jackets for outings and engagements for decades

Kate Middleton's new video sparks excitement amid Greece holiday rumours

Kate Middleton's new video sparks excitement amid Greece holiday rumours
Kensington Palace drops Kate Middleton's heartfelt video amid Royal break