Duchess Sophie celebrates REME’s 25th anniversary as Colonel-in-Chief

Duchess Sophie has been serving as Colonel-in-Chief of The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers for three years

Duchess Sophie brought grace and warmth to the 25th anniversary of REME.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, July 31, the British Royal Family shared about the Duchess of Edinburgh’s latest engagement, during which she paid a visit to The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

During her delightful visit, Prince Edward’s wife fulfilled her role as REME’s Colonel-in-Chief and celebrated their milestone 25th anniversary by inspecting personnel and addressing the parade.

Alongside a carousel of photographs from the day, the Royals penned, “The Duchess of Edinburgh, as Colonel-in-Chief of The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, has visited two of their Battalions at their headquarters in Tidworth, Wiltshire.”

“Celebrating their 25th anniversary, The Duchess inspected personnel from 4 Armoured Close Support Battalion REME and addressed the parade,” they added.

The Royal Family went on to share that on Salisbury Plain Training Area, Sophie “learnt from 6 Armoured Close Support Battalion REME about the work they do to maintain and repair the Army’s armoured vehicles and equipment.”

In the heartwarming gallery of snaps, Duchess Sophie was featured in her Colonel-in-Chief uniform, exuding pride and charm as she inspected the battalions.

Meanwhile, some photos showcased her radiating glamour in a gorgeous white-and-blue dress as she participated in the parade.

Duchess Sophie has been serving as Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers since March 1, 2022, succeeding Prince Philip after his death in 2021.

