Prince William speaks of ‘courage and sacrifice’ after Meghan’s new move

The Prince of Wales released a powerful message hours after the Duchess of Sussex' exciting announcement


Prince William has issued a powerful message about “courage” and “sacrifice” after Meghan Markle’s latest move.

On Thursday, July 31, the Prince of Wales took to his joint Instagram account with the Princess of Wales to mark the World Ranger Day.

He shared snippets from his six-part on BBC Earth docuseries titled Guardians, which highlights the role of rangers, the important work they do to protect nature as unsung heroes.

“Rangers protect more than wildlife - they protect our future,” the father-of-three wrote in the captain.

Prince William continued, “To mark World Ranger Day, we’re sharing the voices of extraordinary rangers from our Guardians series. Through courage, sacrifice, and deep knowledge of the landscapes they protect, these frontline conservationists are leading a movement for community-driven, transformative change. “

“Each story is a reminder that conservation begins with people - with Rangers at the heart of this. See their stories. Share their powerful message. Stand with those protecting our planet,” he added.

The future king’s promotional post for his project comes hours after the Duchess of Sussex announced that her highly-anticipated As Ever product, a 2024 Napa Valley Rosé will be available for purchase next week.

"Thank you for filling our cup. Now it's time for us to fill your glass!” she wrote in the email newsletter for her lifestyle brand.

Meghan Markle first unveiled a 2023 Napa Valley Rosé, which sold out less than an hour after it went on sale on July 1.

