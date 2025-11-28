David Beckham embarks on meaningful journey after knighthood honour 

Sir David Beckham visited India on a mission to teach schoolchildren football and enjoy some dal chaat!
On Friday, November 28, the British star turned to his Instagram account to share the latest highlights from his Mumbai trip, as he received a traditional welcome and enjoyed local delicacies.
The carousel of clicks and videos was captioned, "So touched by everyone's kindness… Thank you for my traditional welcome and Dal Ki Chaat lessons. Making some beautiful memories in Mumbai."
This comes a day after Beckham visited a school on behalf of UNESCO's Education Above All, which aims to offer quality education opportunities to children in underprivileged communities across the globe.
Sharing a video-format post on his social media, the football star shared that he was greeted with a traditional welcome dance when he arrived at a school in Visakhapatnam, before joining the children on the field for a friendly match.
On Wednesday, he visited the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Educational Institutions Society (MJPAPBCWREIS) in Kothavalasa, Visakhapatnam. His focus was on encouraging creative learning and supporting equal access to education for young girls.
The meaningful visit to India came weeks after David Beckham received knighthood at the 2025 King's Birthday Honours on November 4 for his services "to sport and charity".