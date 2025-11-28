Sports

Fuzzy Zoeller, two-time major champion dies at 74

The golf legend had an exceptional golfing career, as he was a Masters champion in 1979 and the US Open winner in 1984

  • By Hania Jamil
Fuzzy Zoeller, the two-time major winner, has passed away at the age of 74.

As reported by the BBC, no cause of death has been revealed, and his death news was confirmed by his daughter on Thursday, November 27.

Born Frank Urban Zoeller Jr, the American enjoyed a historic golf career, as he won the 1979 Masters in a play-off and became the first player since 1935 to win the tournament on his debut, and the last.

He also won a play-off against Greg Norman to claim victory in the US Open at Winged Foot in 1984.

However, Zoeller's remarkable career was overshadowed by a racially insensitive joke about Tiger Woods he made in 1997.

After Woods won the Masters, which entitled him to choose the Champions Dinner menu for the following year, Zoeller said, "You pat him on the back and say congratulations and enjoy it and tell him not to serve fried chicken next year.

"Got it? Or collard greens or whatever the hell they serve."

Zoeller later apologised and said his words had been misconstrued.

"I've cried many times. I've apologized countless times for words said in jest that just aren't a reflection of who I am," he wrote for Golf Digest in 1998.

He added, "I have hundreds of friends, including people of colour, who will attest to that. Still, I've come to terms with the fact that this incident will never, ever go away."

Moreover, Fuzzy Zoeller was also a 10-time winner on the PGA Tour.

