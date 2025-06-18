Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial judge blasts lawyers for leaking case details 

Manhattan court Judge Arun Subramanian slammed lawyers for reportedly leaking Sean 'Diddy' Combs' case details to the tabloids.
The disgraced hip-hop mogul has been facing a court trial since September last year over serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering.
Diddy was finally brought to the Federal court in May to begin his high-profile cases in the official trial.
On Tuesday, June 17th, the jurors opened the probe after sealed evidence only presented in the court, leaking in the press.
Subramanian lashed out at the lawyers, stating, "Someone is lying here one or more people in this courtroom…flagrantly violated this court’s orders."
He further reminded the lawyers that he initially requested the court and jurors to only run the rapper's case based on facts and evidence alone.
"I will make sure that this commitment is honored, and I will swiftly investigate and punish any violations that took place," Subramanian urged.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the additional information about the evidence was not discussed in detail during the Tuesday's hearing.
Despite the confrontation by Arun Subramanian, Diddy's leading legal team, Maurene Comey, and defense team chief, Marc Agnifilo, both firmly denied that anyone from them had leaked the sensitive information to the press.
Sean Diddy Combs high-profile trial:
For those unaware, in addition to the sex trafficking and human racketeering charges, Sean 'Diddy' Combs was also facing a sexual abuse case filed by his former girlfriend, Cassandra 'Cassie' Ventura.
Cassie testified in the case and has shared her personal experience of attending the rapper's controversial parties known as "freak offs."
Several former workers and staff members of Diddy have testified in the ongoing case trial.