Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial judge blasts lawyers for leaking case details

The Bad Boy Records CEO has been facing trafficking and racketeering charges since September last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial judge blasts lawyers for leaking case details 

Manhattan court Judge Arun Subramanian slammed lawyers for reportedly leaking Sean 'Diddy' Combs' case details to the tabloids.

The disgraced hip-hop mogul has been facing a court trial since September last year over serious charges of sex trafficking and human racketeering.

Diddy was finally brought to the Federal court in May to begin his high-profile cases in the official trial.

On Tuesday, June 17th, the jurors opened the probe after sealed evidence only presented in the court, leaking in the press.

Subramanian lashed out at the lawyers, stating, "Someone is lying here one or more people in this courtroom…flagrantly violated this court’s orders."

He further reminded the lawyers that he initially requested the court and jurors to only run the rapper's case based on facts and evidence alone.

"I will make sure that this commitment is honored, and I will swiftly investigate and punish any violations that took place," Subramanian urged.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the additional information about the evidence was not discussed in detail during the Tuesday's hearing.

Despite the confrontation by Arun Subramanian, Diddy's leading legal team, Maurene Comey, and defense team chief, Marc Agnifilo, both firmly denied that anyone from them had leaked the sensitive information to the press.

Sean Diddy Combs high-profile trial: 

For those unaware, in addition to the sex trafficking and human racketeering charges, Sean 'Diddy' Combs was also facing a sexual abuse case filed by his former girlfriend, Cassandra 'Cassie' Ventura.

Cassie testified in the case and has shared her personal experience of attending the rapper's controversial parties known as "freak offs."

Several former workers and staff members of Diddy have testified in the ongoing case trial.  

Read more : Entertainment
Lee Byung-hun accidentally shares ‘Squid Game’ final season spoilers?
Lee Byung-hun accidentally shares ‘Squid Game’ final season spoilers?
Lee Byung-hun reveals his reaction on receiving 'Squid Game’ script
Sabrina Carpenter may ‘piss off’ fans with future concert plans
Sabrina Carpenter may ‘piss off’ fans with future concert plans
Sabrina Carpenter reveals she wants to 'ban' phones during her upcoming concerts
Gigi Hadid mourns Anne Burrell's shocking death with somber tribute: 'Legend'
Gigi Hadid mourns Anne Burrell's shocking death with somber tribute: 'Legend'
Guest in Residence founder appeared alongside the late Anne Burrell on 'Beat Bobby Flay' in 2023
Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend speaks out on famous Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend speaks out on famous Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard's ex-girlfriend opens up about viral Depp vs Heard legal battle
'Worst Cooks in America' host Anne Burrell tragically passes away at 55
'Worst Cooks in America' host Anne Burrell tragically passes away at 55
Anne Burrell left her fans mourn at the age of 55 earlier this week in her residence in New York
Ariana Grande releases emotional statement on grandmother's death
Ariana Grande releases emotional statement on grandmother's death
Ariana Grande grapples with loss of grandmother, Marjorie Grande, ahead of 'Wicked: For Good' release
Tom Cruise among honorary Oscar recipients, Dolly Parton to receive Hersholt Award
Tom Cruise among honorary Oscar recipients, Dolly Parton to receive Hersholt Award
Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, and Wynn Thomas will each receive honorary Oscars at this year’s Governors Awards
Zoe Slater makes an unexpected return to 'EastEnders' after 20 years
Zoe Slater makes an unexpected return to 'EastEnders' after 20 years
In her unexpected return to 'EastEnders', Zoe appears messy after stealing Kat’s credit card for a shopping spree
Sydney Sweeney poses in daring looks, dishes on bold scenes
Sydney Sweeney poses in daring looks, dishes on bold scenes
'Euphoria' starlet, starred in bold roles, made an unapologetic admission about her racy dressings
Jonathan Bailey reacts to James Bond casting buzz in awkward moment
Jonathan Bailey reacts to James Bond casting buzz in awkward moment
Daniel Craig stepped down from the role following 2021’s 'No Time To Die'
Jason Isaacs reveals per episode salary of 'The White Lotus' cast
Jason Isaacs reveals per episode salary of 'The White Lotus' cast
‘The White Lotus’ star disclosed what he and the show cast really earn per episode
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial takes new turn after juror dismissed
Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial takes new turn after juror dismissed
Combs’ lawyers have argued that their client was unfairly targeted because of his race