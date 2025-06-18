Lee Byung-hun accidentally shares ‘Squid Game’ final season spoilers?

Lee Byung-hun reveals his reaction on receiving 'Squid Game’ script

Lee Byung-hun has seemingly shared some major spoilers of Squid Game third and final season.

Lee, who stars as Front Man in the hit Netflix series, appeared on Jimmy Fellon’s The Tonight Show.

During the show, he played a game to answer the most searched questions about Squid Game.

The host questioned if the remaining players will find his identity in the final season. To which, Lee nod yes.

He was further asked if the old games will return in the upcoming season. The I Saw the Devil star smartly dodged the question and shared the old games may or may not return.

Lee said, “I've been acting for like more than 30 years and I also participated in some Hollywood blockbuster project. But Squid Game is Korean story made by Korean director with Korean actors and queer language. So when I first came to LA and New York for promotion of Squid Game. I was so shocked by the fans reaction.”

Lee Byung-hun opens up about receiving Squid Game script:

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, Lee Byung-hun also got candid about his reaction on receiving Squid Game script.

He told the host, “I thought, either it's gonna be huge hit or complete flop. Yeah, that's the way it works.”

Notably, the third and final season of Squid Game is set to release on June 27, 2025. 

