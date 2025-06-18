Brad Pitt finds 'love and peace' after settling divorce with ex-Angelina Jolie  

Brad Pitt has reportedly found love and peace, particularly after settling his messy legal vows with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
In a conversation with GQ, the Fight Club star shared his struggle to find peace and calm finally after several years of chaotic life struggles.
The 61-year-old American actor and film producer revealed some hard-earned wisdom about tuning out the noise and focusing on what matters.
"My life is fairly contained it feels pretty warm and secure with my friends, with my loves, with my fam, with my knowledge of who I am," Pitt disclosed.
While promoting his upcoming action-sport film, F1 also shared a funny incident that happened to him during the filming of his new film.
"Man, I've been doing this for a while and was wondering: Do I have more stories to tell? Do I have anything to add to this? Is there still any excitement I can find from this?" the Wolfs actor added.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce timeline:
This update comes months after the Oscar-winning artist settled his eight-year-long legal dispute with his former life partner in 2024.
Following their high-profile separation in 2016, the former power couple, who tied the knot in 2014, had been involved in multiple cases, including custody and financial matters, which reportedly took several more years to resolve.
According to an insider, Brad is "in a good place" after his bitter eight-year-long battle with Angelina Jolie.
Brad Pitt's forthcoming film, F1, is slated to be released across theatres on June 27th, 2025.