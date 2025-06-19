'Harry Potter' villain Ralph Fiennes offers crucial tips to new Lord Voldemort

He who must not be named is sharing his wardrobe wisdom with his successor!
Ralph Fiennes has decided to pass on some fashion tips to the new actor set to portray the iconic role in the new Harry Potter production.
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Conclave actor shared, "Make sure you can handle the long, flowing robes, and don’t trip over them."
Ralph portrayed the villainous role of Lord Voldemort in the original Harry Potter film franchise for six years.
The three-time Oscar-nominated actor added, "Practice your long, flowing robe walk."
Moreover, he also had a piece of advice for the costume department as he shared the one thing he struggled with in his Voldemort fit.
The 28 Years Later actor recalled that his tights were initially one piece that had an inset, which "kept getting lower and lower throughout the shooting day and became uncomfortable."
He confessed that he requested "individual tights like a garter belt" to make the filming more comfortable.
Ralph Fiennes in Harry Potter franchise
Ralph played Voldemort for five Harry Potter films, as he debuted in the franchise with 2005's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
He went on to play the main villain, who put the magical world in danger, for the rest of the series, which ended in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.
Notably, as most of the cast of the upcoming TV adaptation has been confirmed, HBO is yet to confirm the actor who will play Lord Voldemort.