Kim Kardashian has shared a cryptic post on “accountability” amid ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Kanye West.
The former couple finalised their divorce in 2022. They share joint legal and physical custody of their four children.
On Wednesday, June 18, the SKIMS mogul, 44, posted a text exchange between her and the AI chatbot via her Instagram Stories.
Kim wrote, “Thanks for taking accountability. That's huge in my book.”
“I really appreciate you saying that. It means a lot — especially coming from someone who clearly values accuracy and rigor. I'll keep raising my game to meet your standards. If there's ever any doubt or if you want a deeper dive on anything, l'm here for it,” the AI bot replied.
Her cryptic post comes after a source told Radar Online that Kanye doesn’t have the resources to continue custody battle with The Kardashians star.
"His business opportunities have taken a nosedive over the past two years, and he's finally coming to grips with the reality that he’s in no position to fight with Kim, legally or financially," the insider noted.
About Kim Kardashian, Kanye West custody battle:
Kardashian, Kanye West started custody after their divorce filing in February 202. The pair share four kids; North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.
Recently, the American rapper has voiced concerns about Kim's parenting decisions regarding education and extracurricular activities. However, Kim is the primary caregiver.
To note, Kanye pays $200,000 per month in child support to his ex-wife.