Kim Kardashian drops hot take on ‘accountability’ amid Kanye legal battle

Kim Kardashian share Kanye West hare joint legal and physical custody of their four children

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Kim Kardashian drops hot take on ‘accountability’ amid Kanye legal battle
Kim Kardashian drops hot take on ‘accountability’ amid Kanye legal battle

Kim Kardashian has shared a cryptic post on “accountability” amid ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Kanye West.

The former couple finalised their divorce in 2022. They share joint legal and physical custody of their four children.

On Wednesday, June 18, the SKIMS mogul, 44, posted a text exchange between her and the AI chatbot via her Instagram Stories.

Kim wrote, “Thanks for taking accountability. That's huge in my book.”

“I really appreciate you saying that. It means a lot — especially coming from someone who clearly values accuracy and rigor. I'll keep raising my game to meet your standards. If there's ever any doubt or if you want a deeper dive on anything, l'm here for it,” the AI bot replied.

Her cryptic post comes after a source told Radar Online that Kanye doesn’t have the resources to continue custody battle with The Kardashians star.

"His business opportunities have taken a nosedive over the past two years, and he's finally coming to grips with the reality that he’s in no position to fight with Kim, legally or financially," the insider noted.

About Kim Kardashian, Kanye West custody battle:

Kardashian, Kanye West started custody after their divorce filing in February 202. The pair share four kids; North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

Recently, the American rapper has voiced concerns about Kim's parenting decisions regarding education and extracurricular activities. However, Kim is the primary caregiver.

To note, Kanye pays $200,000 per month in child support to his ex-wife.

Read more : Entertainment
Gigi Hadid reveals daughter Khai’s cute self-curated breakfast menu: See
Gigi Hadid reveals daughter Khai’s cute self-curated breakfast menu: See
The Vogue model, Gigi Hadid, shares adorable spring photo dump featuring daughter Khai in latest Instagram post
Miley Cyrus, mom Tish make rare joint appearance after dismissing rift rumors
Miley Cyrus, mom Tish make rare joint appearance after dismissing rift rumors
The ‘Flowers’ crooner surprises her fans with a highly-anticipated joint appearance with mom Tish Cyrus and half-sister Brandi Cyrus
'Harry Potter' villain Ralph Fiennes offers crucial tips to new Lord Voldemort
'Harry Potter' villain Ralph Fiennes offers crucial tips to new Lord Voldemort
Ralph Fiennes played the original villainous role of Lord Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' franchise for five films
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates historic career milestone with heartfelt note
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates historic career milestone with heartfelt note
The ‘Short n’ Sweet’ singer achieves historic new height in her career through her latest track ‘Manchild’
Khloé Kardashian takes dig at trolls amid Ozempic rumours
Khloé Kardashian takes dig at trolls amid Ozempic rumours
Khloé Kardashian finally opens up about weight loss journey amid Ozempic speculations
Taylor Swift’s texts with Blake Lively set to be revealed after new ruling
Taylor Swift’s texts with Blake Lively set to be revealed after new ruling
Blake Lively’s plea to keep Taylor Swift texts out of Justin Baldoni lawsuit denied in court hearing
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo beef: alleged feud takes unexpected turn
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo beef: alleged feud takes unexpected turn
Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift's feud escalates amid shocking claims
'28 Years Later' director draws parallel between fiction, COVID-19
'28 Years Later' director draws parallel between fiction, COVID-19
Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's horror film '28 Years Later' is a sequel to their 2002 thriller '28 Days Later'
Ariana Grande choosy about next big-screen role after 'Wicked' milestone
Ariana Grande choosy about next big-screen role after 'Wicked' milestone
'Everyday' singer is receiving tons of offers for new movie roles after her 'Wicked' success
Jonathan Bailey opens up about pressure of leading 'Jurassic World'
Jonathan Bailey opens up about pressure of leading 'Jurassic World'
'Bridgerton' star admitted that he has a 'weight' of co-headlining the movie as an out gay actor
Katy Perry, daughter Daisy meet Bluey and Bingo during Australia tour stop
Katy Perry, daughter Daisy meet Bluey and Bingo during Australia tour stop
Katy Perry shares her 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with actor Orlando Bloom
MGK unveils daughter's name during public shout-out to Megan Fox
MGK unveils daughter's name during public shout-out to Megan Fox
MGK revealed his baby name, whom he shares with Megan Fox