Miley Cyrus, mom Tish make rare joint appearance after dismissing rift rumors

The ‘Flowers’ crooner surprises her fans with a highly-anticipated joint appearance with mom Tish Cyrus and half-sister Brandi Cyrus

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Miley Cyrus and her mom, Tish Cyrus, have delighted their fans with a surprise appearance.

The 32-year-old American singer-songwriter and actress is finally set to make her long-awaited first appearance on the podcast, Sorry We’re Cyrus – hosted by her mom Tish and half-sister Brandi Cyrus.

On Wednesday, June 18, the More To Lose hitmaker turned to Instagram to share a preview of the upcoming episode featuring her with the American manager and film producer, 58, and American actress and DJ, 38.

The preview began with Tish excitedly addressing the Flowers crooner, saying, “Miley Cyrus! Welcome to Sorry We’re Cyrus,” to which the songstress replied, “I’m like six months late, I could’ve been high as hell.”

Replying to Miley, Tish exclaimed, “I knowww,” which was followed by Brandi stating, “Well we skipped the beginning of the show, where we say, what we’re sorry not sorry.”

Cutting off Brandi mid-sentence, Tish went on to say, “Sorry I’m not sorry I smoked some freakin’ weed two nights ago and last night,” to which Miley said, “You better work.”

The preview also featured some more delightful exchange of words between the mother-daughters trio.

Sorry We’re Cyrus’s upcoming episode featuring Miley Cyrus is releasing today on Thursday, June 19.

Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus rift:

Rumors about rift between Miley Cyrus and her mom, Tish Cyrus, began when in May 2025, the film producer accidentally unfollowed the Something Beautiful singer.

The speculation was dismissed by the mother-daughter duo via their social media handles.

