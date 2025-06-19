Gigi Hadid reveals daughter Khai’s cute self-curated breakfast menu: See

Gigi Hadid’s mom duties are in full swing!

The 30-year-old American fashion model and television personality sent the internet into a meltdown with her latest social media post, featuring adorable family moments with her daughter Khai.

Posted on Wednesday night, June 18, Gigi’s new Instagram post sent fans into a frenzy among fans after one of the slides in her photo carousel featured a cute, self-curated breakfast menu by her little one.

The sweet image, shared in the ninth slide, showed a hand-drawn, crayon-made menu featuring a list of breakfast options with cute illustrations.

“Khai’s BREAKFAST MENU,” read the text on the top.

The menu included “pancakes, bacon or sausage, eggs, bread/toast, Nutella roll ups, yogurt or fruit salad, bagel with cream cheese, cereal, bread with ‘Holland cheese’, and overnight oats.”

It also featured a list of drinks that included milk, water, orange juice, tea and smoothie.

“EXECUTIVE CHEF, Mama,” mentioned a text inside a patterned outline bubble.

In the carousel, Gigi Hadid also posted a series of photos from her and Khai’s spring trip, featuring them in beachy and summery outfits.

“thru spring,” she captioned the post.

Fans reaction to the post:

Commenting on the post, a fan expressed, “Khais breakfast menu for the win.”

“The breakfast menu. best mama!!” another admired.

Expressing their disbelief, a third penned, “omg she’s getting so big. swear you JUST had her.”

Meanwhile, several others also gushed over the mother-daughter duo’s adorable photo dump.

