Miley Cyrus pens moving note after Paris show: ‘milestone I treasure deeply’

The ‘Something Beautiful’ singer performed an exciting live show for Spotify in Paris to celebrate her entry into the Billions Club

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Miley Cyrus pens moving note after Paris show: ‘milestone I treasure deeply’
Miley Cyrus pens moving note after Paris show: ‘milestone I treasure deeply’

Miley Cyrus reflected on her emotions after becoming a part of the Spotify Billions Club.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, June 19, the More to Lose singer penned a heartfelt note thanking Spotify for honoring her “place” in the Billions Club and her fans for helping her reach this major career milestone.

To celebrate her entry into the Club, Cyrus performed an electrifying concert for the platform at Maxim’s de Paris, where she performed all of her soulful tracks which have surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

“Merci @spotify for honoring my place in the Billions Club with a live performance at the legendary Maxim’s de Paris. To be apart of this club is a milestone I treasure deeply, because it all begins with just one,” the Flowers hitmaker penned.

She continued, “One song and one listener at a time. You all make up that billion. I love you.”

The songstress concluded her note by writing in French, “Vous êtes tout pour moi,” which translates to “You are everything to me.”

Accompanying the heartwarming caption was a large carousel of photographs featuring vibrant on stage glimpses from Miley Cyrus’s concert

The photos showed the Something Beautiful crooner delighting the fans with her thrilling performance.

Miley Cyrus’s Something Beautiful:

Something Beautiful is Miley Cyrus’s ninth studio album, released on May 30, 2025.

The album is accompanied by a musical film of the same title, which was released on June 6.

Read more : Entertainment
Taylor Swift unexpectedly gets named drop by Bad Bunny
Taylor Swift unexpectedly gets named drop by Bad Bunny
Rapper Bad Bunny dated supermodel Kendall Jenner in early 2023 before breaking up in December 2023
Sabrina Carpenter reveals real reason for staying 'weed' free
Sabrina Carpenter reveals real reason for staying 'weed' free
Sabrina Carpenter opens up about her decision to stay away from 'weed'
Gigi Hadid reveals daughter Khai’s cute self-curated breakfast menu: See
Gigi Hadid reveals daughter Khai’s cute self-curated breakfast menu: See
The Vogue model, Gigi Hadid, shares adorable spring photo dump featuring daughter Khai in latest Instagram post
Miley Cyrus, mom Tish make rare joint appearance after dismissing rift rumors
Miley Cyrus, mom Tish make rare joint appearance after dismissing rift rumors
The ‘Flowers’ crooner surprises her fans with a highly-anticipated joint appearance with mom Tish Cyrus and half-sister Brandi Cyrus
Kim Kardashian drops hot take on ‘accountability’ amid Kanye legal battle
Kim Kardashian drops hot take on ‘accountability’ amid Kanye legal battle
Kim Kardashian share Kanye West hare joint legal and physical custody of their four children
'Harry Potter' villain Ralph Fiennes offers crucial tips to new Lord Voldemort
'Harry Potter' villain Ralph Fiennes offers crucial tips to new Lord Voldemort
Ralph Fiennes played the original villainous role of Lord Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' franchise for five films
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates historic career milestone with heartfelt note
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates historic career milestone with heartfelt note
The ‘Short n’ Sweet’ singer achieves historic new height in her career through her latest track ‘Manchild’
Khloé Kardashian takes dig at trolls amid Ozempic rumours
Khloé Kardashian takes dig at trolls amid Ozempic rumours
Khloé Kardashian finally opens up about weight loss journey amid Ozempic speculations
Taylor Swift’s texts with Blake Lively set to be revealed after new ruling
Taylor Swift’s texts with Blake Lively set to be revealed after new ruling
Blake Lively’s plea to keep Taylor Swift texts out of Justin Baldoni lawsuit denied in court hearing
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo beef: alleged feud takes unexpected turn
Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo beef: alleged feud takes unexpected turn
Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift's feud escalates amid shocking claims
'28 Years Later' director draws parallel between fiction, COVID-19
'28 Years Later' director draws parallel between fiction, COVID-19
Danny Boyle and Alex Garland's horror film '28 Years Later' is a sequel to their 2002 thriller '28 Days Later'
Ariana Grande choosy about next big-screen role after 'Wicked' milestone
Ariana Grande choosy about next big-screen role after 'Wicked' milestone
'Everyday' singer is receiving tons of offers for new movie roles after her 'Wicked' success