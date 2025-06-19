Miley Cyrus pens moving note after Paris show: ‘milestone I treasure deeply’

Miley Cyrus reflected on her emotions after becoming a part of the Spotify Billions Club.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, June 19, the More to Lose singer penned a heartfelt note thanking Spotify for honoring her “place” in the Billions Club and her fans for helping her reach this major career milestone.
To celebrate her entry into the Club, Cyrus performed an electrifying concert for the platform at Maxim’s de Paris, where she performed all of her soulful tracks which have surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.
“Merci @spotify for honoring my place in the Billions Club with a live performance at the legendary Maxim’s de Paris. To be apart of this club is a milestone I treasure deeply, because it all begins with just one,” the Flowers hitmaker penned.
She continued, “One song and one listener at a time. You all make up that billion. I love you.”
The songstress concluded her note by writing in French, “Vous êtes tout pour moi,” which translates to “You are everything to me.”
Accompanying the heartwarming caption was a large carousel of photographs featuring vibrant on stage glimpses from Miley Cyrus’s concert
The photos showed the Something Beautiful crooner delighting the fans with her thrilling performance.
Miley Cyrus’s Something Beautiful:
Something Beautiful is Miley Cyrus’s ninth studio album, released on May 30, 2025.
The album is accompanied by a musical film of the same title, which was released on June 6.