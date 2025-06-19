Taylor Swift unexpectedly gets named drop by Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny made his feelings clear on Taylor Swift with a serious warning to fans.
On Wednesday, June 18, the MONACO singer – who dated Kendall Jenner in 2023 – unexpectedly name-dropped the Lover crooner during his interview with Variety.
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, opened up about his upcoming DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour.
During the discussion, the 31-year-old singer dismissed all the comparisons between his upcoming shows and Taylor's record-breaking Eras Tour.
Addressing all the online speculation, Bad Bunny made it clear that, unlike the Bad Blood singer, he will not be performing each of his past albums in separate segments.
He shared with the outlet, "First of all, I'm not Taylor Swift."
The Dakiti crooner added, "I want to clarify now so that they don't get so excited: it's not going to be organised that way. It's still very much a tour DeBÍ, with some older songs sprinkled in."
About Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Taylor Swift's globally renowned Eras Tour commenced in March 2023 until December 2024.
It became the first tour to surpass $2 billion in ticket sales and was also titled the highest-grossing tour of all time.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny relationship timeline
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner got involved in romance speculations in early 2023 after they were seen hanging together with Justin and Hailey Bieber.
The loved-up pair, who were reportedly getting serious, broke up in December 2023, before they were spotted together at the 2024 Met Gala after-party.
Notably, Bad Bunny's world tour will kick off on November 21 and will run till July 2026.