Shakira gives shout out to Coldplay star Chris Martin after LA concert

Shakira has given a heartfelt shout out to Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin for attending her Los Angeles concert.

On Wednesday August 6, the Waka Waka crooner performed a show from her as Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour in LA.

Many celebrities attended her show at the iconic SoFi Stadium including the Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am, Becky G, Sofia Carson and Chris.

Following the successful concert, Shakira took to Instagram Stories and gave a heartfelt shoutout to her favoutire “colleague.”

She wrote, “Nothing like when a colleague you respect and admire comes to check out your show!”

In another post, the Hips Don't Lie singer penned, “Los Angeles! Thank you so much! 90,000 souls in two days is a dream come true. Gracias, mi gente latina, por estas dos noches históricas en el SoFi Stadium. Inolvidable!”

Her commented section was flooded with supportive messages from fans and fellow artists.

The Black Eyed Peas commented, “This was special. We love you, Shaki!”

A fan gushed, “I was there last night and the show was indescribably wonderful. I am in awe of Shakira’s immense talent and incredible energy.”

As per Celebrity Access, Shakira's SoFi concert marked an impressive attendance milestone for the stadium, with the iconic venue welcoming its 10th million guest.

