Meghan Markle reveals her curated playlist from ‘With Love 2’ filming

Meghan Markle does everything in an aesthetic way!
Taking to Instagram on Monday, September 1, the Duchess of Instagram shared a long string of heartwarming behind-the-scenes from the set of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan Season 2.
The gallery of sweet clicks featured adorable glimpses of Meghan’s two children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, a couple of her snaps with the show guests, and also a photo with her husband, Prince Harry.
Alongside the carousel, she penned a sweet note, reflecting on the wonderful time she had while filming the show.
“Filming season two of ‘With Love, Meghan’ was more fun than you can imagine. Part of how we kept the vibe alive? Music,” wrote the Duchess.
She continued, “Between set ups I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favorites I kept on rotation! Add them to your playlist, press shuffle, and enjoy! Happy Labor Day weekend! Work hard, play hard.”
Meghan Markle’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 playlist:
In the last slide of the post, the As Ever founder also revealed her go-to playlist she played in between takes during the filming.
“’With Love, Meghan’ Playlist,” read the title.
The track list consists 19 songs that include:
1. Oogum Boogum Song - Brenton Wood
2. Dancing in the Moonlight - King Harvest
3. Coconut - Harry Nilsson
4. You Are the Woman - Firefall
5. Sunny - Bobby Hebb
6. You and Me - Penny & The Quarters
7. Into the Mystic - Van Morrison
8. How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You) - James Taylor
Summer Breeze - Seals & Crofts
10. I Can't Go for That (No Can Do) - Daryl Hall & John Oates
11. Nothing from Nothing - Billy Preston
12. Ain't We Got Fun - Peggy Lee
13. Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive - Aretha Franklin
14. I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) - Whitney Houston
15. My Guy - Mary Wells
16. Solid as a Rock - Ella Fitzgerald
17. The Frim Fram Sauce - Louis Armstrong & Ella Fitzgerald
18. I Was Made to Love Her - Stevie Wonder
19. Lovely Day - Bill Withers