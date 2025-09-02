Home / Royal

Meghan Markle reveals her curated playlist from ‘With Love 2’ filming

The Duchess of Sussex shares her go-to songs that kept the set of ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 fun and energetic

Meghan Markle reveals her curated playlist from ‘With Love 2’ filming


Meghan Markle does everything in an aesthetic way!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, September 1, the Duchess of Instagram shared a long string of heartwarming behind-the-scenes from the set of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan Season 2.

The gallery of sweet clicks featured adorable glimpses of Meghan’s two children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, a couple of her snaps with the show guests, and also a photo with her husband, Prince Harry.

Alongside the carousel, she penned a sweet note, reflecting on the wonderful time she had while filming the show.

“Filming season two of ‘With Love, Meghan’ was more fun than you can imagine. Part of how we kept the vibe alive? Music,” wrote the Duchess.

She continued, “Between set ups I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favorites I kept on rotation! Add them to your playlist, press shuffle, and enjoy! Happy Labor Day weekend! Work hard, play hard.”

Meghan Markle’s ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 playlist:

In the last slide of the post, the As Ever founder also revealed her go-to playlist she played in between takes during the filming.

“’With Love, Meghan’ Playlist,” read the title.

P.C. Instagram/meghan
P.C. Instagram/meghan

The track list consists 19 songs that include:

1. Oogum Boogum Song - Brenton Wood

2. Dancing in the Moonlight - King Harvest

3. Coconut - Harry Nilsson

4. You Are the Woman - Firefall

5. Sunny - Bobby Hebb

6. You and Me - Penny & The Quarters

7. Into the Mystic - Van Morrison

8. How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You) - James Taylor

Summer Breeze - Seals & Crofts

10. I Can't Go for That (No Can Do) - Daryl Hall & John Oates

11. Nothing from Nothing - Billy Preston

12. Ain't We Got Fun - Peggy Lee

13. Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive - Aretha Franklin

14. I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) - Whitney Houston

15. My Guy - Mary Wells

16. Solid as a Rock - Ella Fitzgerald

17. The Frim Fram Sauce - Louis Armstrong & Ella Fitzgerald

18. I Was Made to Love Her - Stevie Wonder

19. Lovely Day - Bill Withers

You Might Like:

Queen Mary kicks off nature week with schoolchildren in Denmark

Queen Mary kicks off nature week with schoolchildren in Denmark
Queen Mary of Denmark takes part in insect races, animal tracking, and bonfire lighting with children

Princess Kate, Prince William set to return to royal duties with special visit

Princess Kate, Prince William set to return to royal duties with special visit
Prince and Princess of Wales to highlight nature and biodiversity in first joint engagement of the season

Meghan Markle gives unusual name to Harry as he ‘feels ugly’ in her circle

Meghan Markle gives unusual name to Harry as he ‘feels ugly’ in her circle
The Duchess of Sussex finds ways to satisfy her husband Prince Harry’s ‘fragile ego’ as he ‘feels ugly in LA’

Princess Leonor kicks off final year of military training in style

Princess Leonor kicks off final year of military training in style
The Spanish Royal Family shares big career update about the eldest daughter of King Felipe, and Queen Letizia

Princess Diana's brother makes special announcement after marking sombre event

Princess Diana's brother makes special announcement after marking sombre event
Earl Charles Spencer hints 'suitable celebration' at Althorp home in new message

King Charles hosts Scottish musicians to Balmoral ahead of Harry's UK return

King Charles hosts Scottish musicians to Balmoral ahead of Harry's UK return
The Royal Family shares His Majesty's recent event took place at Balmoral Castle

Royal Family breaks silence amid Queen Camilla's teenage assault report

Royal Family breaks silence amid Queen Camilla's teenage assault report
Buckingham Palace drops first social media post amid Queen Camilla's sexual assault claims

King Charles’ State Banquet for Donald Trump set to host surprise guest

King Charles’ State Banquet for Donald Trump set to host surprise guest
Donald Trump sends shocking invitation to key guest for State Banquet, hosted by King Charles III

Princess Diana's painful last words revealed 28 years after her tragic death

Princess Diana's painful last words revealed 28 years after her tragic death
The late Princess of Wales was tragically lost her life during the fatal car accident back in 1997

Princess Kate, William's ‘connection’ sends Crown Estate value soaring

Princess Kate, William's ‘connection’ sends Crown Estate value soaring
The Prince and Princess of Wales' 'connection' to royal estate boosts value of the property overnight

Kensington Palace shares special memory on Diana's 28th death anniversary

Kensington Palace shares special memory on Diana's 28th death anniversary
The Prince and Princess of Wales share heartfelt tribute on Princess Diana's 28th death anniversary

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie shaped Lady Louise Windsor's independent path

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie shaped Lady Louise Windsor's independent path
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, in 2003