King Charles 'really is ill' amid cancer, legendary royalist confirms

King Charles is being praised by a renowned royalist for his bravery and resilience amid cancer battle.
The popular actress and TV presenter, Dame Joanna Lumley got candid about the 76-year-old monarch, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last year.
While sharing her admiration for the King, Joanna offered rare insight into Charles health amid ongoing cancer treatment.
In her recent interview with Saga Magazine, the legendary actress said, "He's exceptionally brave, because he really is ill, but practically nobody can keep up with him."
She went on to praise the father-of-two, noting, "He packs so much into every day, he walks faster than anybody I've ever met - he's incredible."
Dame further insisted that Charles had already established an extraordinary legacy since he was the Prince of Wales.
"He was the most brilliant Prince of Wales we will ever see, without being cruel to Prince William, because he had the role for so long," she said.
Joanna, who was honoured with Damehood in 2022 received an OBE in the 1995 New Year Honours List.