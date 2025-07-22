Prince William breaks traditional parenting style to raise next heir George 

Prince William has seemingly broken royal traditions to raise the second in line to the British throne and his eldest son, Prince George.
As George approaches his 12th birthday, the Prince of Wales has been praised for his choice of a "gentle parenting" style for his three children, George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis.
The former BBC Royal Correspondent, Jennie Bond, revealed to the Express UK that William has proven to be a great father as he has ditched the strict royal tradition of raising the children.
"George has been brought up in a bubble of love and amid a very happy family. He has great role models in his parents and his maternal grandparents," Bond explained.
"Those who have had long and stable marriages. Like his father, he has a huge and unique destiny ahead, but he has been given the best possible start in life," the commentator added.
Despite George being second in line for the throne, William and Princess Kate Middleton have ensured that their eldest son enjoys as much privacy as possible.
This special relationship between William and his children marks a significant shift from the way both King Charles and Prince William were raised.
It is important to note that Prince George is set to celebrate his 12th birthday on Tuesday, July 22.