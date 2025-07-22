Prince George approved as 'great King' in 12th birthday video with siblings


Prince William and Kate Middleton offer a look into Prince George's bond with his younger siblings, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte on his 12th birthday.

As George continues to receive love and blessings on his special day, the Prince and Princess of Wales dropped a delightful video to give a nod to their son, who is already en-route to become a king.

In the heartfelt reel shared on Kensington Palace's official Instagram account on Tuesday, July 22, George was all smiles while striking candid poses alongside Louis and Charlotte at an outdoor location.

The video which captured the hearts of thousands of Royal fans was flooded with heartfelt wishes for the second in line to throne.

Some users also approved Prince William's elder son as the "great King".

One user commented, "He will be the great king!"

Another added, "Already gearing to be the future king"

"Happy Birthday to our Future King," noted a third.

