King Charles, Queen Camilla lead royal birthday tributes for Prince George

King Charles III and his life partner, Queen Camilla, sent their warmest birthday wishes to Prince George, the second in line to the British throne.

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, celebrated his 12th birthday on Tuesday, July 22.

To commemorate this special occasion, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared a heartfelt message in their Stories.

"Happy Birthday to Prince George," they wrote in the caption, accompanied by a red balloon and a cake emoji.

P.C: Royal Familys Instagram
They also included a previously unseen photo of the twelve-year-old royal, standing outdoors with a bright smile.

His Majesty's post came shortly after Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, the proud parents of the birthday boy, honoured their son through their joint Instagram account.

The proud parents, Prince and Princess of Wales, captioned, "Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George!"

It is important to mention that Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton welcomed their eldest on July 22, 2013, just two years after tying the knot in 2011. 

As the second in line to the British throne, Prince George is expected to inherit the crown after his father, Prince William, who is expected to become monarch after King Charles III.  

