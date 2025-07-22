Kate and William mark Prince George's 12th birthday with new portrait

Prince William and Kate Middleton are showering love on their elder son Prince George on his 12th birthday.
The official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales released a never-before-seen portrait of George with a sweet wish.
"Happy 12th birthday to Prince George," wrote the future King and Queen in the caption, punctuated with a cake emoji.
In the photo, which was reportedly clicked this year, George could be seen flashing a beaming smile in while resting his hands on a wooden fence.
He looked dapper in a white button-down shirt, paired with a dark brown woollen sweater.
The heartfelt birthday tribute from Kate and William soon garnered thousands of hearts and hundreds of wishes from Royal fans world wide.
To note, Prince George is the second in line to the throne as he will become the King after his dad, William, who is a prince and first in line to throne.