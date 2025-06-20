Royal Family celebrates Duchess of Gloucester's birthday with moving tribute  

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, are celebrating the most-hard working royal member, Duchess of Gloucester's birthday with special tribute.
On Friday, June 20, the British Royal Family turned to its Instagram Stories to mark the milestone birthday of Prince Richard's life partner.
In the loving birthday shout-out, Buckingham Palace released the stunning photo of Birgitte, who turns 79 years old, taken during her official visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May.
"Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Gloucester," they stated in the caption.
Who is Duchess of Gloucester?
The Duchess of Gloucester is the wife of His Majesty's first cousin, Duke of Gloucester, who is the second son of Prince Henry and Princess Alice and the youngest of the nine grandchildren of King’s great-grandfather, King George VI.
Brigitte has been working full-time for the Royal Family since her marriage to the Duke of Gloucester in 1972.
The mom-of-three traveled extensively across the United Kingdom, representing the King in several public engagements.
Duchess of Gloucester attends 2025 Royal Ascot:
Her Royal Highness' birthday tribute comes a day after she turned heads during her surprise appearance at the 2025 Royal Ascot.
The Duchess of Gloucester attended the esteemed royal event led by King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, in Berkshire.
Brigitte pays heartfelt tribute to His Majesty during 2025 Royal Ascot:
During the prestigious royal occasion, Brigitte paid a subtle tribute to the 76-year-old monarch by sporting a hat personally customized by the King's Foundation graduate, Barnaby Horn