Meghan Markle fuels excitement for As Ever’s new products with surprise photo

Meghan Markle has built anticipation for As Ever’s new product line with a breathtaking photo.
Taking to the official Instagram account of her lifestyle brand on Friday, June 20, the Duchess of Sussex dropped a surprise snap of herself as she teased the new “summer drop.”
“No more sleeps!” she captioned alongside the image.
The photograph captured the mother of two in a breathtakingly vibrant garden, glowing with sunlight.
At the center of the scene, Meghan was seen in a mesmerizing side profile, glowing with joy while gently swinging on a swing as she radiated glamour in a beautiful lemon-coloured dress.
Turning to her official Instagram Stories, Prince Harry’s wife reposted As Ever’s post with an eight-hour countdown titled, “AS EVER SUMMER DROP.”
In a newsletter, published earlier this week, the Suits starlet noted, “First off, a sincere thank you for making the debut of As Ever absolutely extraordinary.”
Teasing “delicious surprises,” she added, “We had a feeling there would be excitement, but to see everything sell out in less than an hour was an amazing surprise. We are pleased to share that on June 20th, we're going live with the products you love – plus, some new delicious surprises.”
The Duchess is set to debut new products of her brand today, on June 20, 2025.
Meghan Markle’s As Ever:
Meghan Markle launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, in April 2025. The products quickly went out of stock soon after their launch.