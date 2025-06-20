Queen Sofia fulfils major duty after King Felipe’s proclamation anniversary

Queen Sofia made a delightful appearance after her son, King Felipe VI’s swearing-in anniversary.
Shortly after the Spanish Monarch celebrated his 11th proclamation anniversary with a solemn ceremony of raising of the National flag at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid, his mother, the Queen stepped out to fulfil a major responsibility.
Taking to its Instagram on Thursday, June 19, the Royal Family of Spain shared a carousel of photographs from Sofia’s latest engagement, for which she visited the Alzheimer Center Queen Sofia Foundation in Madrid.
“Queen Sofia has closed this afternoon the II International Congress on research of ALS "Manolo Barrós" at the Alzheimer Center Queen Sofia Foundation (Madrid),” shared the Royals.
They continued, “International experts, researchers, health professionals and associations of people and family affected by ALS have made an appointment at this event organized by the Queen Sofia Foundation and the Center for Neurological Diseases Research (CIEN) with the collaboration of the Ramón Areces Foundation.”
It was further noted that the meaningful conference “is looking for not only promote the exchange of knowledge and experiences, but also promote research and raise awareness to society.”
In the photo collection, the Royal Family shared several heartwarming moments from Queen Sofia’s outing, featuring her engaging delightfully with the ALS affected individuals, their families, and key experts and researchers.
King Felipe marks 11th proclamation anniversary:
Marking the 11th anniversary of his proclamation on June 19, King Felipe VI of Spain presided over the solemn ceremony of raising the national flag before the Cortes Generales.