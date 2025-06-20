Kate Middleton helps 'heartbroken' King Charles get close to Harry's kids

Kate Middleton is trying to connect cancer-stricken King Charles with his estranged grand-kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
As Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle is frequently sharing videos and photos of her kids on her Instagram account, Charles is feeling a form of regret all over again.
The 76-year-old monarch, who has only met Lilibet once, and Archie a couple of times is believed to be heartbroken after realising that he could not build a strong bond with them because of Royal Family's rift with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Now an insider has lift the curtain on how Princess Kate is playing a key role to pave a way between Charles and Prince Harry's kids, who live thousands of miles apart since their parents left the UK in 2020.
"It breaks Charles’ heart that he hasn’t been able to build a relationship with Archie and Lilibet – he’s already missed so many milestones that he can never get back," a source tells Closer magazine.
They continued, "so, Kate is scrambling to find some sort of solution. This isn’t a matter that can continually be kicked down the road – with Charles’ health and the kids growing up so fast, time is precious."
"For now, though, the only solution that seems viable is for Charles to start bonding with them over video calls," added the insider.
They further revealed, "Kate is trying to make that happen and has spoken to both Charles and Harry about the possibility of setting up regular chats."
It is pertinent to mention that June 2025 marks three years since King Charles met his granddaughter for the first and only time, when Harry and Meghan brought their kids to the UK to attend late Queen’s platinum jubilee.
This update comes days after Prince Harry lost his appeal to retain state funded security for him and his family whenever he visits the UK.
The verdict has slimmed down the chances for duke to ever bring back his kids to his home country.
After losing his appeal Harry spoke to BBC in a bombshell interview where he mentioned, "I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point."
"I miss the UK… I think it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland," he added.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's rift with Royal Family
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties and left the UK in 2020 nearly two years after their marriage and moved to the US.
The couple sparked a rift with the Royal Family with their first bombshell interview to the American host Oprah Winfrey, in which they took insulting jabs at their relatives.
They further deepened the rift in their Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan followed by Duke's 2023 memoir, Spare.