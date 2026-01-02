Entertainment
  By Hafsa Noor
George Clooney blasts Donald Trump over his remark about French citizenship

  • By Hafsa Noor
George Clooney has released a bombshell statement after U.S. President Donald Trump make cryptic remarks about his French citizenship.

Last week, French news outlet reported that the Hollywood actor has been granted French citizenship along with his wife Amal Clooney and their eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

On New Year's Eve, Trump took to his Truth Social platform and mocked Clooney.

He said, "Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn't a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

A day later, Clooney released a jaw-dropping statement via The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor said, "I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We'll start in November," referring to the U.S. midterm elections on November 3.

For those unversed, the Clooney family, who have lived on a farm near Brignoles, France for several years, hasn't publicly commented on seeking French citizenship yet, but reports indicate they've been granted citizenship.

