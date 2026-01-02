Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter discovered dead on New Year’s Day in San Francisco

In a heartbreaking news update, actor Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter has passed away.
On Thursday, January 1, TMZ reported that the Men in Black star’s daughter, Victoria, was found unresponsive inside the upscale Fairmont San Francisco hotel on New Year’s Day.
According to a spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department, the emergency crew were called to the hotel around 2:52 a.m. for a medical emergency, who conducted an assessment and pronounced the individual dead at the scene.
“At the scene, officers met with medics, who declared the adult female deceased. The Medical Examiner arrived on scene and conducted an investigation,” San Francisco Police Department told KRON4 via an email.
While the identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, it is believed that the woman was the 34-year-old daughter of Oscar winner Tommy Lee Jones.
A cause of death is also unknown. However, the NBC Bay Area reported that no foul play is suspected.
Victoria was the daughter of Tommy Lee Jones and his second ex-wife, Kimberlea Cloughley.
Before turning 13, she tried acting like her father, making her debut in 2002’s Men in Black II, followed by her appearance in 2003’s One Tree Hill.
In 2005, Victoria appeared in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, a film directed by her father that also included her stepmother, Dawn Laurel-Jones, who worked as the stills photographer.