'Stranger Things' creators break silence on Will's coming out scene backlash

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have broken their silence on backlash over Will's coming out scene in second last episode of the sci-fi series.

The Christmas Day episode of Stranger Things season 5 - featuring a prominent scene, in which Will finally finds the courage to come out created quite the buzz on the internet, with many fans giving extremely toxic reviews.

Now in their lengthy postmortem interview with Variety after series' final episode - premiered on New Year's Eve, Duffer Brothers have addressed fans reaction on Will's scene.

"The coming out scene is something we’ve been building to for nine years now. It was a really important scene for us, and a really important scene for Noah — not just from a thematic point of view, but also a narrative point of view," Rob said.

He continued, "This show has always been about our characters overcoming evil, and in order to overcome this evil, Vecna, in so many ways, represents all the dark thoughts and the evil of society."

"And for our characters to overcome that, it really becomes about embracing themselves, and then also embracing one another and coming together," he added.

While his bother Matt explained the scene as "the final step in Will’s journey, and Will is, in so many ways, the key to defeating Vecna."

"Volume 1 is really about self-acceptance, right? I mean, that’s sort of step one. And then step two is Will is talking to Robin — it’s something that he wants to do," Matt added.

The 41-year-old producer further explained, "He’s trying to figure out how to come out, and he knows that he needs to do that, and that that’s the final step for him. And he finds the courage to be able to do it. And it’s really the ultimate fuck you to Vecna. That was the intention."

Stranger Things - which has 8.9 IMDb ratings has come to end after running for five seasons, with its first instalment premiering in 2016.

