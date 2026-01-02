Siddhant Chaturvedi addresses 'Dear Comrade' rumours with big announcement  

Siddhant Chaturvedi has taken a bold career decision!
The 32-year-old Indian actor addressed the ongoing speculation about his possible casting in the upcoming film, Dear Comrade, alongside rising Indian actress Pratibha Ranta.
A day after celebrating New Year's Eve, Chaturvedi took to his Instagram Stories on Friday, January 2nd, to make an announcement.
"Just to clarify, guys – this isn’t true. No remakes for me anymore, even though I’m a fan of the original film and the actors, much love and respect," the Dhadak 2 actor revealed.
He continued, "Thank you. Anywhere I’d love to collaborate with the supremely talented @pratibha_ranta on something original. Looking forward."
On the other side, Pratibha has neither confirmed nor denied her involvement with the project; instead, she urged the media outlets to avoid spreading misleading information.
"With due respect, I kindly request all media pages to please refrain from posting or circulating any unverified information and wait for an official announcement," she said via Instagram Stories.
The Laapataa Ladies additionally noted, "This has been happening with me for quite some time now, with several projects that I am not associated with, which often leads to unnecessary confusion. I would truly appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and continued support in this matter."
For those unaware, Dear Comrade originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.
The romantic action film premiered in 2019.