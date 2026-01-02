Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Noah Kahan rings in his 29th birthday with emotional message

The 'You're Gonna Go Far' singer has also teased his new album on social media ahead of his birthday

Noah Kahan is celebrating his birthday and New Year with a special message!

On Thursday, January 1, the Northern Attitude singer turned to his Instagram account to share a snap of himself sipping from a champagne glass in an outside setting.

"28 was change and adaptation and understanding and growing and trying to go backwards and forwards at once and coming to terms with and accepting and being filled with gratitude and wondering why this happened to me and feeling left out of something important," Noah penned while reflecting on his past year.


He concluded the caption, "god I hope 29 teaches me even half as much."

Noah also reposted a series of Instagram Stories shared by friends who wished him well on his 29th birthday.

The Stick Season hitmaker also posted a click of himself in a fluffy purple jacket with a blue birthday cake with green details, with the text reading, "Thank u bren for my cake love you," giving a shout-out to his wife, Brenna Nolan, with whom he tied the knot in August 2025.

Picture Credit: Noah Kahan / Instagram
In another close-up selfie, he wrote, "Grateful beyond belief for all of you."

Picture Credit: Noah Kahan
The folk-pop singer rose to fame in 2022 with his viral hit single Stick Season.

Noah Kahan has since collaborated with Hozier, Gracie Abrams, Brandi Carlile, Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, and more.

