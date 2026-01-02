Entertainment
  By Sidra Khan
Taylor Swift sparkles in glittering golden gown at Este Haim’s wedding

‘The Life of a Showgirl’ hitmaker makes a show-stopping arrival at Este Haim’s star-studded New Year’s Eve nuptials

  • By Sidra Khan
All that glitters on New Year’s Eve was Taylor Swift!

On Wednesday night, December 31, the Opalite crooner made a show-stopping arrival at her pal Este Haim’s star-studded nuptials, turning heads in a sparkling look.

For the lavish ceremony, the 14-time Grammy winner slipped into a glittering gold sequin gown with a plunging neckline and flowy pleated skirt.

Swift accessorized with statement earrings, a tan shawl draped over her arms, perfectly complementing her dazzling ensemble, while her matching handbag added an elegant finishing touch.

At the nuptials, the Eras Tour singer was spotted hanging out with Grammy-winning singer Stevie Nicks, who was dressed in a black ensemble.

Taylor Swift and Este Haim are widely seen as close friends and have known each other for many years. The duo share a strong personal bond, have collaborated on songs, including No Body, No Crime and Gasoline, and have also performed together onstage.

Fans’ reactions:

Taylor Swift’s gorgeous look at Este Haim’s received heartfelt praise from fans, with one commenting on Instagram, “Taylor so elegant.”

“I need Taylor's dress like now,” another penned.

A third added, “Dare I say … she looks better than the bride.”

“Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks this is a powerful duo I would die being in a room with both of them,” a fourth noted.

Notably, Taylor Swift is reportedly set to tie the knot with fiancé Travis Kelce on June 13, 2026.

