Finn Wolfhard breaks silence on ‘IT’ return after ‘Stranger Things’ finale

Finn Wolfhard has opened up about the possibility of his return in HBO spin-off show IT: Welcome to Derry.
After the success of Stranger Things season five, the 23-year-old actor is seemingly ready to land another gig.
He starred as Richie Tozier in the 2017 IT and its 2019 sequel It: Chapter Two.
While revealing if he would reprise his role in the spin-off show, Finn told Esquire Magazine, “I knew that years ago, actually. When they first started thinking about that show, it was probably 2021. [Creators] Barbara and Andy Muschietti both told me, ‘You’re involved.’ Yeah, I’m connected.”
“I think there’s something else that will come up eventually that I’m excited for people to see,” he added, “No one can prepare anyone for it. It was incredibly exciting … but there was a period in my teenage years where it was just hard.”
IT, based on Stephen King's 1986 horror novel, follows the tale of a group of bullied kids known as the Losers’ Club in the town of Derry.
The movie also stars Sophia Lillis as Bevery Marsh, Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon, Jaeden Martell as Bill Denroguh, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie Kaspbrak, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Uris and Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the Dancing Clown.