  By Sidra Khan
Zach Bryan drops swoon-worthy wedding photo with wife Samantha Leonard

The ‘Pink Skies’ singer ties the knot with his ladylove Samantha Leonard in San Sebastian, Spain

Zach Bryan is celebrating the beginning of life’s new chapter with Samantha Leonard!

The 29-year-old American country music star, who tied the knot with his girlfriend this week after a whirlwind romance, turned to his official Instagram account to post a swoon-worthy wedding photo with his newlywed wife.

“Tougher than the rest,” he captioned.

The heartwarming black and white snap showed Bryan, dressed in a black tux, holding his bride Leonard in his arms, posing for the camera.

For her special day, Samantha Leonard slipped into a gorgeous strapless white gown featuring a fitted bodice and a flowing skirt, with the bottom having a feathery detail that added a special and stylish touch to the stunning ensemble.

In the post, Zach Bryan also shared a video, showing him soulfully singing on stage during the wedding festivities.

Previously, in a clip shared by Deux Moi on Instagram showed the Pink Skies singer carrying Leonard in his arms as he excitedly rushed to a convertible and drove away following the lavish wedding ceremony in San Sebastian, Spain.

For those unfamiliar, Zach Bryan and Samantha Leonard were first linked in July 2025 and sparked engagement buzz some time later by sharing a photo in a now-expired Stories, showing the latter wearing a diamond ring.

