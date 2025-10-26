Entertainment

Sophie Turner finds love again with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin?

Sophie Turner split from Perry Pearson just as Chris Martin ended things with Dakota Johnson

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Sophie Turner has reportedly found love again — this time with Chris Martin.

As per Dailymail, a source revealed that the Game of Thrones star is said to be quietly dating the Coldplay frontman following his split from longtime girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

It is reported that Martin enjoyed a “secret date” with Turner, who has split from her boyfriend, the Honourable Peregrine 'Perry' Pearson, after nearly two years together.

Martin, who previously ‘consciously uncoupled’ from ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, has been performing in London this summer as part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour.

His on-and-off relationship with the Fifty Shades of Grey star began in 2017 and reportedly ended in June 2025.

On the other hand, Turner married singer Joe Jonas in 2019 and they have two daughters together.

In September 2023, Jonas filed for divorce and it was finalized a year later.

Following a challenging custody dispute, the exes are said to be maintaining an amicable co-parenting relationship.

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix actress began dating Pearson in late 2023, shortly after her split from Jonas.

They ignited romance rumours as Turner and Pearson were spotted kissing in Paris in October 2023 and made their relationship public on social media in early 2024.

